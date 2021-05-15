Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,240 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $135.33 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

