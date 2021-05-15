Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,450 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

