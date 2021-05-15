Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 690 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.33 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

