Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004233 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.05 million and $1,707.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00542586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005100 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.96 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.01207509 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

