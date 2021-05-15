Tribe Hits Market Capitalization of $392.82 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $392.82 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00090217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.01147763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00066782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00114503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

