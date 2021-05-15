Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Reaches $4.94 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $866.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,305.23 or 1.00614731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00233198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

