TRON (TRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.30 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.71 billion and $3.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

