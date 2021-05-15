TrueChain Achieves Market Cap of $25.09 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $25.09 million and $9.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00092079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

