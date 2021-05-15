TrueFi Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $49.29 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.