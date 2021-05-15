TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $787,531.72 and $504.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00330873 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012567 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

