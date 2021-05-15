TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $221.96 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00005571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $221.96 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 82,151,221 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

