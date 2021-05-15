TrustToken (TRU) Price Up 45.8% This Week

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

