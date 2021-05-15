TrustVerse Market Capitalization Achieves $11.01 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $781,851.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.