TTC Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

