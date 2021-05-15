Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,323 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.75% of Tyson Foods worth $202,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

