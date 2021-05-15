Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1.76 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00320482 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001571 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.