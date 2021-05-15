UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0307 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $920,559.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

