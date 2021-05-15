UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of UGI worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco raised its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.