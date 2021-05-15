Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $324.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

