Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

