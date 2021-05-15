Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $119.04 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $119.04 million and $2.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.00 or 0.02489852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00657117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

