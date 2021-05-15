UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,833,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.