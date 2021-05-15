Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.