Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE UNS opened at C$14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.19.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. Research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

