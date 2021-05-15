Unicly Genesis Collection Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $372,037.73 and approximately $56,360.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00555971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00236672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01230242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.48 or 0.01200167 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.