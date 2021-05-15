UNICORN Token Trading Down 26.5% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $60,106.56 and $154.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079003 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

