Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $83.92 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.09 or 0.00042819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $83.92 million and $25.48 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00334885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

