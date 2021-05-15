Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $20.16 or 0.00042097 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and $12.77 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00334817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

