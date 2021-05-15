Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $21.09 or 0.00042819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $83.92 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00334885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

