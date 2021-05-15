Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Unification has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $39,206.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 152.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

