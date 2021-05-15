UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stake Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $224.92 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.91 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

