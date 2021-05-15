UniLayer Achieves Market Cap of $35.79 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003616 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and $4.01 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

