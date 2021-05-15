UniLend Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

