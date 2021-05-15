Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $113,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 200.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,279,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 77,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.76 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.