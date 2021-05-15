Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits Market Cap of $12.45 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $336,985.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00536684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00232950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.45 or 0.01163616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.71 or 0.01203738 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,279,277 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

