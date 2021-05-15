United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

