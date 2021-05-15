United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDIRF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

UDIRF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

