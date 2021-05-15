United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.76

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.76 and traded as high as $143.10. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $141.48, with a volume of 3,069 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 10,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total transaction of $139,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,875.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $529,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

