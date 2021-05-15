United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $16,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.