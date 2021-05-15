United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 53.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $21,109,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE X opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.