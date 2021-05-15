Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Uniti Group worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.