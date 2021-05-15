Unitrade (TRADE) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Unitrade has a market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.62 or 0.01117330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00114220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060936 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

