Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 323.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $479,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $8,642,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

U opened at $87.48 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

