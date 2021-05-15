UnMarshal (MARSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $24.21 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00007128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00529215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00234345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.43 or 0.01164836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01227108 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

