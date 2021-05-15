uPlexa Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $45,007.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

