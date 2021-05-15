Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.34 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.85 or 0.00044574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $218.46 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

