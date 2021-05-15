UREEQA Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $347,087.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00091709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00533450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00234655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005024 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.01146700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.76 or 0.01219901 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.