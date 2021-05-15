Urus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $1.88 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.91 or 0.00046851 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

