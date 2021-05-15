US Bancorp DE Acquires 20,827 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $36.97 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

