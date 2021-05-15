US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

